Lista de los ganadores del Independent Spirit Awards 2023

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, marzo 4 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Los premios Independent Spirit Awards 2023, que reconocen lo mejor del cine independiente en Norteamérica, están siendo dominados por "Everything Everywhere All at Once" de Dan Kwan, que se posicionó con ocho nominaciones, seguida por "Tar", de Todd Field, con siete.

Esta tarde, se está llevando a cabo el galardón en Santa Mónica, Estados Unidos, por lo que las celebridades se dieron cita para evento.



Mejor largometraje

"Bones and All" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) GANADOR

"Our Father, the Devil" (Resolve Media)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Women Talking" (MGM/United lanzamiento de artistas)

Mejor director

Todd Field – "Tár" (Focus Features)

Kogonada – "After Yang" (A24)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) GANADOR

Sarah Polley – "Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Halina Reijn – "Cuerpos Cuerpos Cuerpos" (A24)



Mejor actuación principal

Cate Blanchett – "Tár" (Focus Features)

Dale Dickey – "A Love Song" (Bleecker Street)

Mia Goth – "Pearl" (A24)

Regina Hall – "Honk for Jesus. Salva tu alma." (Características de enfoque)

Paul Mescal – "Aftersun" (A24)

Aubrey Plaza – "Emily the Criminal" (Atracciones en la carretera)

Jeremy Pope – "The Inspection" (A24)

Taylor Russell – "Bones and All" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Andrea Riseborough – "Para Leslie" (Momentum Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – "Todo en todas partes, todo a la vez" (A24) GANADOR



Mejor actuación de apoyo

Jamie Lee Curtis – "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – "Causeway" (A24/Apple Original Films)

Nina Hoss – "Tár" (Focus Features)

Brian D'Arcy James – "The Cathedral" (Mubi )

Ke Huy Quan – "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) GANADOR

Trevante Rhodes – "Bruiser" (Onyx Collective)

Theo Rossi – "Emily the Criminal" (Atracciones en la carretera)

Mark Rylance – "Bones and All" (MGM/United Artistas que estrenan)

Jonathan Tucker – "Palm Trees and Power Lines" (Momentum Pictures)

Gabrielle Union – "The Inspection" (A24)

Mejor Actuación Revelación

Frankie Corio – "Aftersun" (A24)

Garcija Filipovic – "Murina" (Kino Lorber)

Stephanie Hsu – "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Lily McInerny – "Palm Trees and Power Lines" (Momentum Pictures)

Daniel Zolghadri – "Páginas divertidas" (A24)



Mejor guión

"After Yang" (A24) – Kogonada

"Catherine Called Birdy" (Amazon Studios) – Lena Dunham

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert GANADOR

"Tár" (Focus Features) – Todd Field

"Mujeres que hablan" (MGM/United Artists Lanzamiento) – Sarah Polley

Mejor Primer Guión

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" (A24) – Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

"Emergency" (Amazon Studios) – KD Dávila

"Emily the Criminal" (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford GANADOR

"Fire Island" (Searchlight Pictures) – Joel Kim Booster

"Palm Trees and Power Lines" (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay



Mejor ópera prima

"Aftersun" (A24) – Charlotte Wells (director), Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski (productores) GANADOR

"Emily the Criminal" (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford (director), Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes (productores)

"The Inspection" (A24) – Elegance Bratton (director), Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon (productores)

"Murina" (Kino Lorber) – Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi? (director), Danijel Pek , Rodrigo Teixeira (productores)

"Palm Trees and Power Lines" (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack (director), Leah Chen Baker (productor)



Premio John Cassavetes (Otorgado a la mejor película realizada por menos de $1,000,000)

"The African Desperate" (Mubi) – Martine Syms (escritora, directora, productora), Rocket Caleshu (escritora, productora), Vic Brooks (productor)

"A Love Song" (Bleecker Street) – Max Walker-Silverman (escritor, director, productor), Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey (productores)

"The Cathedral" (Mubi) – Ricky D'Ambrose (escritor, director), Graham Swon (productor) GANADOR

"Holy Emy" (Utopie Films) – Araceli Lemos (guionista, directora), Giulia Caruso (guionista, productora), Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros (productores) "Something in the Dirt" (XYZ Films) – Justin Benson

(escritor, director, productor), Aaron Moorhead (director, productor), David Lawson Jr. (productor)



Mejor Fotografía

"Aftersun" (A24) – Gregory Oke

"Murina" (Kino Lorber) – Hélène Louvart

"Neptune Frost" (Kino Lorber) – Anisia Uzeyman

"Pearl" (A24) – Eliot Rockett

"Tár" (Focus Features) – Florian Hoffmeister GANADOR



Mejor documental

"A House Made of Splinters" (Madman Entertainment)

"All that Breathes" (HBO)

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon) GANADOR

"Midwives" (POV)

"Riotsville, USA" (IFC Films)



Mejor montaje

"Aftersun" (A24) – Blair McClendon

"The Cathedral" (Mubi) – Ricky D'Ambrose

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) – Paul Rogers GANADOR

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" (A24) – Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

"Tár" (Características de enfoque) – Monika Willi

Premio Robert Altman (Otorgado al director de una película, al director de reparto y al elenco)

"Mujeres hablando" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley (directora), John Buchan, Jason Knight (directores de reparto), Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter (reparto)



Mejor Película Internacional

"Corsage" (Austria/Luxemburgo/Francia/Bélgica/Italia/Inglaterra)

"Joyland" (Pakistán/EEUU) GANADORA

"Leonor Will Never Die" (Filipinas)

"Return to Seoul" (Corea del Sur/Francia/Bélgica/ Rumanía)

"Saint Omer" (Francia)



Premio Productores

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Premio Alguien para mirar

Adamma Ebo – "Toca la bocina por Jesús. Salva tu alma"

Nikyatu Jusu – "Nanny"

Araceli Lemos – "Holy Emy"

Premio The Truer Than Fiction

Isabel Castro – "Mija"

Reid Davenport – "I Didn´t See You There" GANADORA

Rebeca Huntt – "Beba"



Categorías de televisión

Mejor nueva serie con guión

"The Bear" (FX) GANADOR

"Pachinko" (Apple TV+)

"The Porter" (CBC)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Station Eleven" (HBO Max)



Mejor interpretación principal en una nueva serie con guión

Aml Ameen, "The Porter"

Mohammed Amer, "Mo"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" GANADOR

Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"

KaMillion, "Rap Sh!t"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sue Ann Pien, "Tal como lo vemos"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Ben Whishaw, "Esto va a doler"



Mejor actuación de reparto en una nueva serie con guión

Danielle Deadwyler, "Station Eleven"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" GANADOR

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Gbemisola Ikumelo, "A League of Their Own"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Ebon Moss- Bachrach, "The Bear"

Frankie Quiñones, "This Fool"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Molly Shannon, "I Love That For You"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"



Mejor nueva serie sin guión o documental

"Children of the Underground"

"Mind Over Murder"

"Pepsi, Where's My Jet?"

"The Rehearsal" GANADOR

"Tenemos que hablar de Cosby"