Nace rinoceronte negro en zoológico de EU

For the first time in our 100 year history, a black rhino calf has been born at Potter Park Zoo!



Doppsee gave birth at 5:40 a.m. this morning. The calf stood up about an hour and a half after birth and appears to be nursing well.



Read more ? https://t.co/4pxohEFaRt pic.twitter.com/rJM2nCjL7e