Una veintena de jóvenes asaltan y roban a una adolescente en Nueva York (VIDEO)

??WANTED for ROBBERY/GANG ASSAULT: On 3/5, at approx 4:10 PM, in front of 216 Utica Ave in Brooklyn, a 15-year-old female was approached by a group of individuals & was punched & kicked to the ground & had her property removed. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JjCCFbnhSJ