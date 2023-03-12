Lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar

Lista de ganadores de la 95a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, otorgados el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película: "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Dirección: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Actriz de reparto: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Guion original: "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Guion adaptado: "Women Talking".

Cinematografía: "Im Westen nichts Neues".

Edición: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Efectos visuales: "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Música original: Volker Bertelmann, "Im Westen nichts Neues".

Canción original: "Naatu Naatu" de "RRR".

Sonido: "Top Gun: Maverick".

Maquillaje y peinado: "The Whale".

Diseño de vestuario: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Diseño de producción: "Im Westen nichts Neues".

Cortometraje: "An Irish Goodbye".

Cortometraje animado: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

Cortometraje documental: "The Elephant Whisperers".

Largometraje documental: "Navalny".

Largometraje internacional: "Im Westen nichts Neues" ("Sin novedad en el frente") de Alemania.

Largometraje animado: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio".