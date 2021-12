Estados Unidos repatría a 51 migrantes cubanos interceptados en el mar

#Breaking @USCG detains smuggler, repatriates 51 Cubans Wed. following 4 interdictions off FL. Relatives in the US inquiring about family interdicted at sea, contact your local US rep. Outside the US contact the local US Embassy. https://t.co/FjDxQHeuX0 @USEmbCuba @USBPChiefMIP pic.twitter.com/6atZHdgrdq