Se revelan los Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (EL UNIVERSAL).- La temporada de premios aún no termina y pronto se llevará a cabo uno de los eventos más esperados: los Premios Emmy 2025. La 77ª edición de esta ceremonia reconocerá lo mejor de la televisión.

¿A qué hora empezarán loe Premios Emmy en México?

La gala de los Premios Primetime Emmy (Premios Emmy) se celebrará este domingo 14 de septiembre de 2025 en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Como cada año, la cita arrancará con la tradicional alfombra roja, donde famosos deslumbrarán con sus mejores vestuarios y nominados, presentadores e invitados especiales hablarán con la prensa, previo a la ceremonia principal.

Horario de transmisión de los Emmy Awards

El evento iniciará a las 6 de la tarde (tiempo de México) y contará con una transmisión en vivo para América Latina a través del canal TNT y el HBO Max y el anfitrión de la gala será el comediante Nate Bargatze, quien prometió darle un toque fresco y divertido a la entrega número 77 de los Emmy.

Además, antes de la ceremonia, TNT transmitirá el pre-show "Punto de Encuentro", conducido por Axel Kuschevatzky y Lety Sahagún, donde se podrá otra perspectiva de la alfombra roja, entrevistas exclusivas y curiosidades sobre los nominados.

Los favoritos de los Premios Emmy 2025

Este año, la serie "Severance" de Apple TV++ encabeza la lista con 27 nominaciones, incluyendo a Mejor serie dramática, donde competirá contra pesos pesados como "The Last of Us", "The White Lotus" y "Andor".

La segunda gran contendiente es "The Penguin", con 24 nominaciones, seguida por "The Studio" y nuevamente "The White Lotus", que lograron 23 cada una.

Mejor serie dramática: "Severance", "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us", "Andor", "The Diplomat", "The Pitt", "Paradise" y "Slow Horses".

Mejor serie de comedia: "The Studio", "The Bear", "Hacks", "Abbott Elementary", "Shrinking", "Nobody Wants This", "Only Murders in the Building" y "What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor serie limitada o antología: "The Penguin", "Adolescence", "Black Mirror", "Dying for Sex" y "Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story".

Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2025

Si deseas conocer todos los nominados, aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

Mejor serie de drama

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"

Scott Glenn, "The White Lotus"

Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"

Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"

Forest Whitaker, "Andor"

Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama

Jane Alexander, "Severance"

Gwendoline Christie, "Severance"

Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid´s Tale"

Catherine O´Hara, "The Last of Us"

Merritt Wever, "Severance"

Mejor serie de comedia

"The Studio"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Abbott Elementary"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kirsten Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O´Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Boys"

Scott Glenn, "The White Lotus"

Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"

Joe Pantoliano, "The Last of Us"

Forest Whitaker, "Andor"

Jeffrey Wright, "The Last of Us"

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Jane Alexander, "Severance"

Gwendoline Christie, "Severance"

Kaitlyn Dever, "The Last of Us"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid´s Tale"

Catherine O´Hara, "The Last of Us"

Merritt Wever, "Severance"

Mejor serie limitada o antología

"Adolescence" (Netflix)

"The Penguin" (HBO)

"Dying for Sex" (FX)

"Black Mirror" (Netflix)

"Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters"

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O´Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Mejor dirección para una serie de drama

"Andor", "Who Are You?"

"The Pitt", "6:00 P.M."

"The Pitt", "7:00 A.M."

"Severance", "Chikhai Bardo"

"Severance", "Cold Harbor"

"Slow Horses", "Hello Goodbye"

"The White Lotus", "Amor Fati"

Mejor dirección para una serie limitada, antología o película

"Adolescence"

"Dying for Sex", "It´s Not That Serious"

"The Penguin", "Cent´anni"

"The Penguin", "A Great or Little Thing"

"Sirens", "Exile"

"Zero Day"

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

"The Bear", "Napkins"

"Hacks", "A Slippery Slope"

"Mid-Century Modern", "Here´s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman"

"The Rehearsal", "Pilot´s Code"

"The Studio", "The Oner"

Mejor escritura para una serie de drama

"Andor", "Welcome to the Rebellion"

"The Pitt", "2:00 P.M."

"The Pitt", "7:00 A.M."

"Severance", "Cold Harbor"

"Slow Horses", "Hello Goodbye"

"The White Lotus", "Full-Moon Party"

Mejor escritura para una serie limitada, antología o película

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror", "Common People"

"Dying for Sex", "Good Value Diet Soda"

"The Penguin", "A Great or Little Thing"

"Say Nothing", "The People in the Dirt"

Mejor escritura para una serie de comedia

"Abbott Elementary", "Back to School"

"Hacks", "A Slippery Slope"

"The Rehearsal", "Pilot´s Code"

"Somebody Somewhere", "AGG"

"The Studio", "The Promotion"

"What We Do in the Shadows", "The Finale"

Mejor reality de competencia

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul´s Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Mejor Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert".