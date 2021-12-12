Historial del Mundial de F1

Abu Dabi, 12 dic (EFE).- Historial del Mundial de pilotos de Fórmula Uno, que ganó este domingo, en Abu Dabi, el neerlandés Max Verstappen (Red Bull):
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 y 2020
Michael Schumacher (ALE) 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 y 2004
Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 y 1957
Alain Prost (FRA) 1985, 1986, 1989 y 1993
Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 2010, 2011, 2012 y 2013
Jack Brabham (AUS) 1959, 1960 y 1966
Jackie Stewart (GBR) 1969, 1971 y 1973
Niki Lauda (AUT) 1975, 1977 y 1984
Nelson Piquet (BRA) 1981, 1983 y 1987
Ayrton Senna (BRA) 1988, 1990 y 1991
Alberto Ascari (ITA) 1952 y 1953
Graham Hill (GBR) 1962 y 1968
Jim Clark (GBR) 1963 y 1965
Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) 1972 y 1974
Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 1998 y 1999
Fernando Alonso (ESP) 2005 y 2006
Giuseppe Farina (ITA) 1950
Mike Hawthorn (GBR) 1958
Phil Hill (USA) 1961
John Surtees (GBR) 1964
Denny Hulme (NZL) 1967
Jochen Rindt (AUT) 1970
James Hunt (GBR) 1976
Mario Andretti (USA) 1978
Jody Scheckter (RSA) 1979
Alan Jones (AUS) 1980
Keke Rosberg (FIN) 1982
Nigel Mansell (GBR) 1992
Damon Hill (GBR) 1996
Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) 1997
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2007
Jenson Button (GBR) 2009
Nico Rosberg (ALE) 2016
Max Verstappen (NED) 2021
- Títulos de pilotos por países:
Gran Bretaña 20
Alemania 12
Brasil 8
Argentina 5
Finlandia 4
Australia 4
Austria 4
Francia 4
Italia 3
Estados Unidos 2
España 2
Nueva Zelanda 1
Sudáfrica 1
Canadá 1
Países Bajos 1. EFE
arh/og