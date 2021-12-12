Historial del Mundial de F1

Abu Dabi, 12 dic (EFE).- Historial del Mundial de pilotos de Fórmula Uno, que ganó este domingo, en Abu Dabi, el neerlandés Max Verstappen (Red Bull):

     Lewis Hamilton (GBR)      2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 y 2020 

     Michael Schumacher (ALE)  1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 y  2004

    Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG)  1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 y 1957

     Alain Prost (FRA)                   1985, 1986, 1989 y 1993

     Sebastian Vettel (ALE)    2010, 2011, 2012 y 2013

     Jack Brabham (AUS)        1959, 1960 y 1966

     Jackie Stewart (GBR)      1969, 1971 y 1973

     Niki Lauda (AUT)          1975, 1977 y 1984

     Nelson Piquet (BRA)       1981, 1983 y 1987

     Ayrton Senna (BRA)        1988, 1990 y 1991

     Alberto Ascari (ITA)      1952 y 1953

     Graham Hill (GBR)         1962 y 1968

     Jim Clark (GBR)           1963 y 1965

     Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA)  1972 y 1974

     Mika Hakkinen (FIN)       1998 y 1999

     Fernando Alonso (ESP)     2005 y 2006

     Giuseppe Farina (ITA)     1950

     Mike Hawthorn (GBR)       1958

     Phil Hill (USA)           1961

     John Surtees (GBR)        1964

     Denny Hulme (NZL)         1967

     Jochen Rindt (AUT)        1970

     James Hunt (GBR)          1976

     Mario Andretti (USA)      1978

     Jody Scheckter (RSA)      1979

     Alan Jones (AUS)          1980

     Keke Rosberg (FIN)        1982

     Nigel Mansell (GBR)       1992

     Damon Hill (GBR)          1996

     Jacques Villeneuve (CAN)  1997

     Kimi Raikkonen (FIN)      2007

     Jenson Button (GBR)       2009

     Nico Rosberg (ALE)        2016

    Max Verstappen (NED) 2021

     - Títulos de pilotos por países:

     Gran Bretaña              20

     Alemania                    12

     Brasil                            8

     Argentina                     5

     Finlandia                      4

     Australia                       4

     Austria                         4

     Francia                        4

     Italia                            3

     Estados Unidos           2

     España                        2

     Nueva Zelanda            1

     Sudáfrica                     1

     Canadá                        1

     Países Bajos                1. EFE

