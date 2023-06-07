Fechas de las bandas del Corona Capital

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO. - El Corona Capital se llevará a cabo el viernes 17, sábado 18 y domingo 19 de noviembre. En cada día se presentarán diferentes agrupaciones, tal como se ha establecido desde ediciones anteriores:

Viernes 17: Arcade Fire, Pulp, Alanis Morissette, Alvvays, Automatic, Belako, Boywithuke, Brittany Howard, Brooks Nielsen, Caroline Rose, Claud, Fenne Lily, Fitz and the Tantrums, Fleet Foxes, Hannah Storm, The Hives, Hot Chip, Kennyhoopla, Mild Minds, Mother Mother, Muna, Orion Sun, Phoenix, Roosevelt, Sampa the Great, Soccer Mommy, Sofie Royer, The Walkmen, Two Door Cinema Club, Unknown Mortal Orchestra y Yard Act.

Sábado 18: Blur, The Black Keys, Thirty seconds to mars, Alice Ivy, Atarashi Gakko!, Barns Courtney, Ben Howard, Billie Marten, Black Kids, Dean Lewis, Fever Ray, Fletcher, Giant Rooks, Jawny, Jungle, Kasabian, Kim Petras, Kimbra, The Lathums, Lauv, Metronomy, Nation of Language, Neil Frances, Niall Horan, Olivia Dean, Parcels, Patrick Watson, Rebecca Black y Tessa Violet.