SOPHIE TURNER, SU PRIMER LOOK COMO LARA CROFT

Por El Universal

Enero 16, 2026 03:00 a.m.
A
SOPHIE TURNER, SU PRIMER LOOK COMO LARA CROFT

EL ANUNCIO DE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SOBRE LA ELECCIÓN DE SOPHIE TURNER COMO LA NUEVA LARA CROFT DESATÓ UN DEBATE EN REDES SOCIALES. LA ACTRIZ, RECONOCIDA POR SU PAPEL COMO SANSA STARK EN GAME OF THRONES, APARECERÁ POR PRIMERA VEZ CARACTERIZADA COMO LA PROTAGONISTA DE TOMB RAIDER, LO QUE MARCA EL INICIO DE UNA NUEVA ETAPA PARA LA FRANQUICIA INSPIRADA EN VIDEOJUEGOS.

Harry Styles anuncia su cuarto álbum Kiss All the Time para esta primavera
SLP

AP

Con 'Kiss All the Time', Harry Styles promete sorprender a sus fans. Descubre todo sobre su cuarto álbum de estudio.

David Linde, nuevo director del Instituto Sundance
SLP

AP

El veterano de Hollywood, David Linde, supervisará la transición del Festival de Cine Sundance a Boulder en 2027, así como los programas del Instituto durante todo el año.

BTS presenta su nuevo álbum Arirang y un mensaje emotivo para ARMY
SLP

El Universal

El grupo de K-pop BTS confirma su regreso con el lanzamiento de Arirang y una gira mundial

Lord Farquaad tuvo un spin-off que DreamWorks nunca produjo
SLP

El Universal

El villano icónico de Shrek que pudo tener su propia película