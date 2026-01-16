SOPHIE TURNER, SU PRIMER LOOK COMO LARA CROFT
EL ANUNCIO DE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SOBRE LA ELECCIÓN DE SOPHIE TURNER COMO LA NUEVA LARA CROFT DESATÓ UN DEBATE EN REDES SOCIALES. LA ACTRIZ, RECONOCIDA POR SU PAPEL COMO SANSA STARK EN GAME OF THRONES, APARECERÁ POR PRIMERA VEZ CARACTERIZADA COMO LA PROTAGONISTA DE TOMB RAIDER, LO QUE MARCA EL INICIO DE UNA NUEVA ETAPA PARA LA FRANQUICIA INSPIRADA EN VIDEOJUEGOS.
