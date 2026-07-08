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The Pitt encabeza nominaciones a premios Emmy 2023 en Los Ángeles

Hacks, producción de HBO, logró el segundo lugar en nominaciones tras el anuncio oficial.

Por AP

Julio 08, 2026 09:17 p.m.
A
The Pitt encabeza nominaciones a premios Emmy 2023 en Los Ángeles
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      Desarrollado por SACS IA

      LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — "The Pitt" encabeza la lista de nominados para la próxima edición de los premios Emmy, y varios actores de la serie dramática, que interpretan a médicos, obtuvieron menciones.

      "Hacks", otra serie de HBO, logró el segundo mayor número de nominaciones tras el anuncio realizado el miércoles en Los Ángeles.

      Mariska Hargitay, protagonista de "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", será la presentadora de la ceremonia del 14 de septiembre, según anunció NBC el martes.

      The Pitt lidera nominaciones en premios Emmy 2023

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      SERIE DE DRAMA

      "The Diplomat"; "The Gilded Age"; "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"; "Paradise"; "The Pitt"; "Pluribus"; "Slow Horses"; "Your Friends & Neighbors"

      SERIE DE COMEDIA

      "Abbott Elementary"; "The Bear"; "Hacks"; "Margo´s Got Money Troubles"; "Nobody Wants This"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Shrinking"; "Widow´s Bay"

      SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

      "All Her Fault"; "The Beast in Me"; "Beef"; "DTF St. Louis"; "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

      Actores y actrices nominados en diferentes categorías

      ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA

      Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"; Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"; Mark Ruffalo, "Task"; Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"; Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

      ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

      Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"; Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"; Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"; Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"; Zendaya, "Euphoria"

      ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

      Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"; Steve Carell, "Rooster"; Matthew Rhys, "Widow´s Bay"; Jason Segel, "Shrinking"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

      ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

      Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"; Elle Fanning, "Margo´s Got Money Troubles"; Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"; Jean Smart, "Hacks"

      ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

      Patrick Ball, "The Pitt"; Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"; Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"; Gerran Howell, "The Pitt"; Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"; Tom Pelphrey, "Task"; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, "Pluribus"

      ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

      Taylor Dearden, "The Pitt"; Fiona Dourif, "The Pitt"; Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"; Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"; Sepideh Moafi, "The Pitt"; Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"; Karolina Wydra, "Pluribus"

      ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

      Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"; Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"; Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"; Nick Offerman, "Margo´s Got Money Troubles"; Stephen Root, "Widow´s Bay"; Michael Urie, "Shrinking"; Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

      ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

      Dale Dickey, "Widow´s Bay"; Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"; Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"; Kate O´Flynn, "Widow´s Bay"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "Margo´s Got Money Troubles"; Megan Stalter, "Hacks"; Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

      ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

      Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"; Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"; Carey Mulligan, "Beef"; Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"; Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

      ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

      Riz Ahmed, "Bait"; Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"; Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"; Oscar Isaac, "Beef"; Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"

      ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

      Jason Bateman, "DTF St. Louis"; Richard Gadd, "Half Man"; David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"; Richard Jenkins, "DTF St. Louis"; Charles Melton, "Beef"; Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning"

      ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

      Linda Cardellini, "DTF St. Louis"; Dakota Fanning, "All Her Fault"; Laurie Metcalf, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"; Joy Sunday, "DTF St. Louis"; Youn Yuh-jung, "Beef"; Constance Zimmer, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

      PROGRAMA DE ENTREVISTAS

      "The Daily Show"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"; "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"; "Saturday Night Live."

      REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

      "Dancing With the Stars"; "RuPaul´s Drag Race"; "Survivor"; "Top Chef"; "The Traitors."

      REALITY DESTACADO O PRESENTADOR DE REALITY

      RuPaul Charles, "RuPaul´s Drag Race"; Alan Cumming, "The Traitors"; Kristen Kist, "Top Chef"; Ariana Madix, "Love Island USA"; Jeff Probst, "Survivor."

      PROGRAMA ANIMADO

      "Bob´s Burgers"; "Rick and Morty"; "The Simpsons"; "Smiling Friends"; "South Park"; "Star Wars: Visions."

      PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN DESTACADA

      "Heads of State"; "Miss You, Love You"; "People We Meet on Vacation"; "Remarkably Bright Creatures"; "Tom Clancy´s Jack Ryan: Ghost War."

      SERIE DE VARIEDADES CON GUION

      "Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable..."; "The Muppet Show"; "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl"; "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — Final Show"; "Wicked: One Wonderful Night."

      ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO

      Apple Music Epectáculo de Medio Tiempo del Super Bowl LX protagonizado por Bad Bunny; 83a Entrega Anual de los Globos de Oro; 68a Entrega Anual de los Grammy; Los Oscar; 78a Entrega Anual de los Tony.

      PRESENTADOR DESTACADO DE PROGRAMA DE CONCURSOS

      Steve Harvey, "Family Feud"; Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"; Colin Jost, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"; Jimmy Kimmel, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

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